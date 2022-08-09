DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Meet Cute (2022, D: Lehmann) S: Kaley Cuoco, Pete Davidson

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Meet Cute (2022, D: Lehmann) S: Kaley Cuoco, Pete Davidson

   
Old 09-08-22, 11:14 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,930
Likes: 0
Received 2,987 Likes on 2,034 Posts
Meet Cute (2022, D: Lehmann) S: Kaley Cuoco, Pete Davidson
Meet Cute is streaming September 21st on Peacock.

Synopsis: When Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) and Gary (Pete Davidson) meet, its love at first sight - until we realize their magical date wasnt fate at all. Sheilas got a time machine, and they've been falling in love over and over again. But when the perfect night is never quite enough, Sheila travels to Garys past to change him into the perfect man.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-08-22, 11:20 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 21,757
Received 1,766 Likes on 1,176 Posts
Re: Meet Cute (2022, D: Lehmann) S: Kaley Cuoco, Pete Davidson
SoGroundhog Day?
GoldenJCJ is online now  
Reply Like
Old 09-08-22, 12:08 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 63,097
Received 3,399 Likes on 2,266 Posts
Re: Meet Cute (2022, D: Lehmann) S: Kaley Cuoco, Pete Davidson
Unless a Rom-Com is starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, it's going straight to streaming these days.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Online Movie Games: Framed, Moviedle, Posterdle, etc.

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.