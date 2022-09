Meet Cute (2022, D: Lehmann) S: Kaley Cuoco, Pete Davidson

Quote:

Meet Cute is streaming September 21st on Peacock.



Synopsis: When Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) and Gary (Pete Davidson) meet, it’s love at first sight - until we realize their magical date wasn’t fate at all. Sheila’s got a time machine, and they've been falling in love over and over again. But when the perfect night is never quite enough, Sheila travels to Gary’s past to change him into the perfect man.