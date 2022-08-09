Meet Cute (2022, D: Lehmann) S: Kaley Cuoco, Pete Davidson
Meet Cute (2022, D: Lehmann) S: Kaley Cuoco, Pete Davidson
Meet Cute is streaming September 21st on Peacock.
Synopsis: When Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) and Gary (Pete Davidson) meet, its love at first sight - until we realize their magical date wasnt fate at all. Sheilas got a time machine, and they've been falling in love over and over again. But when the perfect night is never quite enough, Sheila travels to Garys past to change him into the perfect man.
So Groundhog Day?
Unless a Rom-Com is starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, it's going straight to streaming these days.
