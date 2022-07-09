Luckiest Girl Alive (2022, D: Barker) -- S: Mila Kunis, Connie Britton, Jennifer Beals
Based on the best-selling novel, Ani FaNelli (Mila Kunis), a sharp-tongued New Yorker appears to have it all: a sought-after position at a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon. But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Brentley School, Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life. Directed by Mike Barker. Written by Jessica Knoll.
Has a good cast and the trailer looks intriguing. I looked up the director's bio and he's mostly known as a British TV director. The writer of the novel also wrote the screenplay.
