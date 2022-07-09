DVD Talk Forum

The Good Nurse (2022, D: Lindholm) S: Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain

The Good Nurse (2022, D: Lindholm) S: Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain

   
The Good Nurse (2022, D: Lindholm) S: Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain


Suspicious that her colleague (Academy Award® Winner Eddie Redmayne) is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse (Academy Award® Winner Jessica Chastain) risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events.

Watch The Good Nurse on Netflix October 26.
I am interested in this one for sure. This was a local story. He worked at the hospital the next town over from where I grew up when he was caught.
