The Good Nurse (2022, D: Lindholm) S: Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain

Quote: Suspicious that her colleague (Academy Award® Winner Eddie Redmayne) is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse (Academy Award® Winner Jessica Chastain) risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events.



I am interested in this one for sure. This was a local story. He worked at the hospital the next town over from where I grew up when he was caught.