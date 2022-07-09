The Good Nurse (2022, D: Lindholm) S: Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain
Suspicious that her colleague (Academy Award® Winner Eddie Redmayne) is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse (Academy Award® Winner Jessica Chastain) risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events.
Watch The Good Nurse on Netflix October 26.
