Medieval (2022, D: Jákl) S: Foster, Lowe, Schweiger, Goode, Caine

Quote:

MEDIEVAL is exclusively in theaters September 9.

VOD starting October 31.



MORE ABOUT THE FILM

Inspired by the true story of Jan ika, one of greatest warriors in history. After the death of its reigning emperor, the Holy Roman Empire is plummeting into chaos while feuding brothers King Wenceslas of Czech and King Sigismund of Hungary battle for control of the empty throne. Daring and righteous mercenary leader Jan Zizka (Ben Foster) is hired by Lord Boresh (Michael Caine) to kidnap the powerful Lord Rosenberg's (Til Schweiger) fiancée, Lady Katherine (Sophie Lowe), to prevent Rosenberg's rise to power alongside the corrupt King Sigismund. Jan believes that Kings are the right hand of God and should be respected and obeyed, no matter what. As Katherine becomes caught in a dangerous political game between the monarchs, Jan falls in love with her strong spirit and dedication to saving the people. In a brave attempt to liberate her, he fights back with a rebel army to battle the corruption, greed and betrayal rampant amongst those clawing for power. Jan now realizes that the fate of the Empire will be decided by his love for Lady Katherine and that his fate doesnt lie in the hands of Kings, but in the hands of his own people.



DIRECTOR: Petr Jákl

WRITER: Petr Jákl (screenplay by and written by), Petr Bok & Petr Jákl Sr (story by), Marek Dobes (based on), Michal Petrus (based on)

CAST: Ben Foster, Sophie Lowe, Til Schweiger Matthew Goode, and Michael Caine



RUN TIME: 126 minutes

RATING: R for strong and grisly violent content throughout, and some nudity.

GENRE: Action

DISTRIBUTOR: The Avenue