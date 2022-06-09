DVD Talk Forum

Wendell & Wild (2022, D: Selick) V: Peele, Key, Ross, Bassett, Hong, Rhames

Wendell & Wild (2022, D: Selick) V: Peele, Key, Ross, Bassett, Hong, Rhames

   
Wendell & Wild (2022, D: Selick) V: Peele, Key, Ross, Bassett, Hong, Rhames
Oct. 28
Wendell & Wild
Genre: For the Whole Family
Logline: From the delightfully wicked minds of Henry Selick and Jordan Peele comes Wendell & Wild, an animated tale about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele), who enlist the aid of Kat Elliot  a tough teen with a load of guilt  to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handmade artistry of stop-motion.
Cast: Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Lyric Ross, Angela Bassett, James Hong, Tamara Smart, Natalie Martinez, Tantoo Cardinal, Igal Naor, Gary Gatewood, Gabrielle Dennis, David Harewood, Maxine Peake, Ramona Young, Sam Zelaya, Seema Virdi and Ving Rhames
Director: Henry Selick
