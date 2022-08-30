DVD Talk Forum

The Son (2022, D: Zeller) S: Jackman, Dern, Kirby, McGrath, Hopkins

The Son (2022, D: Zeller) S: Jackman, Dern, Kirby, McGrath, Hopkins

   
The Son (2022, D: Zeller) S: Jackman, Dern, Kirby, McGrath, Hopkins
A drama that follows a family as it struggles to reunite after falling apart, THE SON centers on Peter (Jackman), whose hectic life with his infant and new partner Emma (Kirby) is upended when his ex-wife Kate (Dern) appears with their son Nicholas (McGrath), who is now a teenager. The young man has been missing from school for months and is troubled, distant, and angry. Peter strives to take care of Nicholas as he would have liked his own father to have taken care of him. While juggling work, his and Beth's new son, and the offer of his dream position in Washington, he loses sight of how to hold onto his son Nicholas in the present

Directed by: Florian Zeller
Written by: Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton
Starring: Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Zen McGrath, and Anthony Hopkins
From the director of The Father.
Movie Talk
Nanny (2022, D: Jusu) S: Diop, Monaghan, Spector

