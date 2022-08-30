End of the Road (2022, D: Shelton) S: Queen Latifah, Ludacris, Beau Bridges
End of the Road (2022, D: Shelton) S: Queen Latifah, Ludacris, Beau Bridges
Sept. 9
End of the Road
Genre: Action Thriller
Logline: In this high-octane action thriller, a cross-country road trip becomes a highway to hell for Brenda and her family. Alone in the New Mexico desert, they have to fight for their lives when they become the targets of a mysterious killer.
Cast: Queen Latifah, Chris Ludacris Bridges, Beau Bridges, Mychala Faith Lee, Shaun Dixon and Frances Lee McCain
Director: Millicent Shelton
