End of the Road (2022, D: Shelton) S: Queen Latifah, Ludacris, Beau Bridges

Quote:

Sept. 9

End of the Road

Genre: Action Thriller

Logline: In this high-octane action thriller, a cross-country road trip becomes a highway to hell for Brenda and her family. Alone in the New Mexico desert, they have to fight for their lives when they become the targets of a mysterious killer.

Cast: Queen Latifah, Chris Ludacris Bridges, Beau Bridges, Mychala Faith Lee, Shaun Dixon and Frances Lee McCain

Director: Millicent Shelton