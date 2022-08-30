DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

The Pale Blue Eye (2022, D: Cooper) S: Bale, Melling

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

The Pale Blue Eye (2022, D: Cooper) S: Bale, Melling

   
Old 08-30-22, 10:46 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,870
Likes: 0
Received 2,979 Likes on 2,029 Posts
The Pale Blue Eye (2022, D: Cooper) S: Bale, Melling

The Pale Blue Eye
In select theaters: Dec. 23 / Netflix: Jan. 6
Genre: Drama
Logline: The Pale Blue Eye is a project Scott Cooper has wanted to helm for more than a decade. The film is a Gothic thriller that revolves around a series of fictional murders that took place in 1830 at the United States Military Academy West Point and surrounds a young cadet the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe, played by Harry Melling. Christian Bale portrays retired detective Augustus Landor, tasked with investigating the murders. The Pale Blue Eye is based on Louis Bayard’s bestselling novel of the same name. Bale is producing alongside director/writer Scott Cooper, John Lesher and Tyler Thompson of Cross Creek Pictures.
Cast: Christian Bale, Harry Melling, Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney, Timothy Spall, Hadley Robinson, Joey Brooks, Brennan Cook, Gideon Glick, Fred Hechinger, Matt Helm, Steven Maier, Charlie Tahan and Robert Duvall
Director: Scott Cooper
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
End of the Road (2022, D: Shelton) S: Queen Latifah, Ludacris, Beau Bridges

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.