Tom Savini's Night of the Living Dead remake. What are your thoughts etc on the movie?
For an early 1990s horror movie even for a remake I thought Tom Savini did a good job with his remake of Night of the Living Dead. First time i saw the movie was when it was on TNTs Monstervision with Joe Bob Briggs one time on a Saturday night
Re: Tom Savini's Night of the Living Dead remake. What are your thoughts etc on the movie?
He did a good job but the movie felt under budget and bland.
