Wise Guys (D: Levinson) S: De Niro
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Wise Guys (D: Levinson) S: De Niro
Warners first original feature of the Warner Bros. Discovery era is here and its a period mobster drama fronted by two Hollywood veterans.
Returning to the genre that made him a household name, Robert De Niro will star in Wise Guys, a feature intended for theatrical distribution that will be directed by Barry Levinson, the filmmaker known for movies such as Oscar best picture winner Rain Man and Wag the Dog.
Nicholas Pileggi, who coincidentally authored Wiseguy, the 1985 book that was the basis for the 1990 De Niro-Martin Scorsese crime classic, Goodfellas, wrote the script. Irwin Winkler, best known for producing the Rocky movies as well as being a producer on Goodfellas, is a producer.
The project is centered on Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, two Italian-American crime bosses that ran their respective families in the middle of the 20th century. In 1957, Genovese attempted to assassinate Costello but failed, although he was wounded and decided to retire, as much as one can retire from the Mafia.
De Niro would play both characters, according to sources.
Wise Guys is an interesting choice for Warners, which under new president and CEO David Zaslav has been cutting and shelving projects, re-examining its DC slate, and figuring out which movies to push ahead on a theatrical level, now that the all-in-on-streaming strategy from the previous AT&T regime has been discarded. Zaslav has championed Wise Guys, with its pickup initiated in late May under Warners former Toby Emmerich regime. The project doesnt seem to have the hallmarks of a tentpole big budgets, visual effects, big intellectual property nor does it feel like young Hollywood, something that would seemingly attract the demographic most known for going to the movies. Instead, it feels like a throwback, and has a team whose average age is four score De Niro is 78, Levinson is 80, and Winkler is 91. (The studio, run by Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, do have Joker: Folie a Deux as their first greenlight.)
Levinson was a prestigious Hollywood player in the 1980s and 1990s, with movies such as The Natural; Good Morning, Vietnam; Bugsy and Disclosure on his résumé. One of his biggest films was Rain Man, the 1988 drama that starred Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman. It was a runaway hit and won several Oscars, best picture and best director among them. Styles and tastes change, and in recent years the director has helmed features for the small screen, including HBOs Paterno and The Wizard of Lies. The latter starred De Niro as disgraced financier Bernie Madoff and earned four Emmy nominations. De Niro and Levinson also worked together on 1997s Wag the Dog and the 2008 Hollywood-centric tale What Just Happened.
De Niros recent credits include Joker for Warners as well as Scorseses The Irishman, which he starred in and produced for Netflix. He reteamed with Scorsese once more for Apples Killers of the Flower Moon, due out next year.
De Niro is repped by CAA, Levinson by WME.
Returning to the genre that made him a household name, Robert De Niro will star in Wise Guys, a feature intended for theatrical distribution that will be directed by Barry Levinson, the filmmaker known for movies such as Oscar best picture winner Rain Man and Wag the Dog.
Nicholas Pileggi, who coincidentally authored Wiseguy, the 1985 book that was the basis for the 1990 De Niro-Martin Scorsese crime classic, Goodfellas, wrote the script. Irwin Winkler, best known for producing the Rocky movies as well as being a producer on Goodfellas, is a producer.
The project is centered on Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, two Italian-American crime bosses that ran their respective families in the middle of the 20th century. In 1957, Genovese attempted to assassinate Costello but failed, although he was wounded and decided to retire, as much as one can retire from the Mafia.
De Niro would play both characters, according to sources.
Wise Guys is an interesting choice for Warners, which under new president and CEO David Zaslav has been cutting and shelving projects, re-examining its DC slate, and figuring out which movies to push ahead on a theatrical level, now that the all-in-on-streaming strategy from the previous AT&T regime has been discarded. Zaslav has championed Wise Guys, with its pickup initiated in late May under Warners former Toby Emmerich regime. The project doesnt seem to have the hallmarks of a tentpole big budgets, visual effects, big intellectual property nor does it feel like young Hollywood, something that would seemingly attract the demographic most known for going to the movies. Instead, it feels like a throwback, and has a team whose average age is four score De Niro is 78, Levinson is 80, and Winkler is 91. (The studio, run by Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, do have Joker: Folie a Deux as their first greenlight.)
Levinson was a prestigious Hollywood player in the 1980s and 1990s, with movies such as The Natural; Good Morning, Vietnam; Bugsy and Disclosure on his résumé. One of his biggest films was Rain Man, the 1988 drama that starred Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman. It was a runaway hit and won several Oscars, best picture and best director among them. Styles and tastes change, and in recent years the director has helmed features for the small screen, including HBOs Paterno and The Wizard of Lies. The latter starred De Niro as disgraced financier Bernie Madoff and earned four Emmy nominations. De Niro and Levinson also worked together on 1997s Wag the Dog and the 2008 Hollywood-centric tale What Just Happened.
De Niros recent credits include Joker for Warners as well as Scorseses The Irishman, which he starred in and produced for Netflix. He reteamed with Scorsese once more for Apples Killers of the Flower Moon, due out next year.
De Niro is repped by CAA, Levinson by WME.
#2
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 62,740
Received 3,342 Likes on 2,225 Posts
Re: Wise Guys (D: Levinson) S: De Niro
Well that is certainly interesting. Didn't even realize that Levinson is still working.
#3
Moderator
Thread Starter
Re: Wise Guys (D: Levinson) S: De Niro
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 21,574
Received 1,728 Likes on 1,150 Posts
Re: Wise Guys (D: Levinson) S: De Niro
I didnt realize Levinson directed Survivor. Ive had it on my to-watch list for the last month or two.
I re-watched Sleepers last night and was surprised that Levinson directed it. It was a lot darker than most of the other fluffier Levinson movies Ive seen.
I re-watched Sleepers last night and was surprised that Levinson directed it. It was a lot darker than most of the other fluffier Levinson movies Ive seen.
#5
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 62,740
Received 3,342 Likes on 2,225 Posts
Re: Wise Guys (D: Levinson) S: De Niro
#6
Moderator
Thread Starter
#7
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 21,574
Received 1,728 Likes on 1,150 Posts
Re: Wise Guys (D: Levinson) S: De Niro
I should have known Id get grief for choosing such an odd word.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off