Vertigo (1958) isn't so great. (all spoilers!)

So, all my adult life, it has been the official position of the canon-keepers that Hitchcock's Vertigo is right up there with Citizen Kane and the first two Godfather films as one of the greatest movies ever made.



I've never thought it was so great, and here's why:



1) Jimmy Stewart is miscast. IDK what you call Stewart's style of acting, but it is the wrong method for this character. Scottie is psychologically fucked up, and Stewart is all grimaces and horrified looks.



2) And this is the real problem. Judy's motivation does not make a lick of sense!



Judy impersonated Madeleine at Gavin's behest, helping him get away with murdering his wife. And in the course of that plot, Scottie becomes obsessed with Madeleine.

The murder plot plays out as planned, and Scottie ends up in a mental hospital.

Judy had been Gavin's lover, but that affair has ended. (Not much detail on that important part of the story, I'd say.)



Now, some time has passed, and Scottie spots Judy, sees that she resembles the object of his obsession, and pursues her romantically. He makes her over in the image of Madeleine, but then realizes Judy and his Madeleine are the same person.



Why does Judy go along with any of this? We're supposed to believe that it is because she loves Scottie and will do anything to be with him. Why? Why would she love Scottie?



Scottie is 25 years older than her. He's not particularly good-looking (Stewart is no Cary Grant). He's not wealthy. He's been in the nut house. And he "loves" her because of her likeness to another woman.

Scottie does not love anything about the real Judy Barton. And there's no way she doesn't realize this on some level, right? And Judy is a very beautiful young woman, so it's not like she would have trouble finding lots of men that want to spend time with her, Judy Barton, not a dead fantasy woman.



I've seen Vertigo a few times in my life, and I always think the same thing: Why is this woman going along with this crazy guy's crap?

