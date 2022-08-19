Vertigo (1958) isn't so great. (all spoilers!)
Vertigo (1958) isn't so great. (all spoilers!)
So, all my adult life, it has been the official position of the canon-keepers that Hitchcock's Vertigo is right up there with Citizen Kane and the first two Godfather films as one of the greatest movies ever made.
I've never thought it was so great, and here's why:
1) Jimmy Stewart is miscast. IDK what you call Stewart's style of acting, but it is the wrong method for this character. Scottie is psychologically fucked up, and Stewart is all grimaces and horrified looks.
2) And this is the real problem. Judy's motivation does not make a lick of sense!
Judy impersonated Madeleine at Gavin's behest, helping him get away with murdering his wife. And in the course of that plot, Scottie becomes obsessed with Madeleine.
The murder plot plays out as planned, and Scottie ends up in a mental hospital.
Judy had been Gavin's lover, but that affair has ended. (Not much detail on that important part of the story, I'd say.)
Now, some time has passed, and Scottie spots Judy, sees that she resembles the object of his obsession, and pursues her romantically. He makes her over in the image of Madeleine, but then realizes Judy and his Madeleine are the same person.
Why does Judy go along with any of this? We're supposed to believe that it is because she loves Scottie and will do anything to be with him. Why? Why would she love Scottie?
Scottie is 25 years older than her. He's not particularly good-looking (Stewart is no Cary Grant). He's not wealthy. He's been in the nut house. And he "loves" her because of her likeness to another woman.
Scottie does not love anything about the real Judy Barton. And there's no way she doesn't realize this on some level, right? And Judy is a very beautiful young woman, so it's not like she would have trouble finding lots of men that want to spend time with her, Judy Barton, not a dead fantasy woman.
I've seen Vertigo a few times in my life, and I always think the same thing: Why is this woman going along with this crazy guy's crap?
Re: Vertigo (1958) isn't so great. (all spoilers!)
Is Jaws the next movie to get the hate treatment?
Re: Vertigo (1958) isn't so great. (all spoilers!)
My big problems on recent viewings of VERTIGO have been the plot holes. At the inquest Scottie would have seen the photos of the death scene and the pictures of Gavin's wife and realized it wasn't Kim Novak who had died. In fact, I find it hard to believe that Gavin could have pulled off bringing Kim to the restaurant in that early scene since everyone would have recognized he wasn't with his wife and since Scottie would surely have already known what Madeleine Elster looked like, since she was a socialite high up in S.F. circles, the daughter of a shipping magnate, and would have been in the papers all the time. Besides, Gavin was an old college buddy so it's hard to believe Scottie wouldn't have been aware of his marriage to such a prominent socialite and seen pictures. And if Gavin's wife actually looked like Kim Novak, as some have suggested but which is completely implausible to me, why would he have offed her in favor of a lookalike who has no money? Makes no sense.
