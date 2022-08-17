The Greatest Beer Run Ever (2022, D: Farrelly) S: Zac Efron, Russell Crowe
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,710
Likes: 0
Received 2,923 Likes on 2,000 Posts
The Greatest Beer Run Ever (2022, D: Farrelly) S: Zac Efron, Russell Crowe
An impossible journey, all in the name of friendship. Based on a true story, The Greatest Beer Run Ever premieres September 30 in theaters and streaming on Apple TV+.
Chickie (Zac Efron) wants to support his friends fighting in Vietnam, so he does something wildpersonally bring them American beer. What starts as a well-meaning journey quickly changes Chickies life and perspective. Based on a true story.
Also starring Russell Crowe, Jake Picking, Will Ropp, Kyle Allen, Archie Renaux, and Bill Murray as "The Colonel.
Hailing from Skydance Media, screenplay is adapted by Peter Farrelly, Brian Currie and Pete Jones, and is based on the book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War, by Joanna Molloy and John Chickie Donohue. Peter Farrelly as Director. Producers are David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger on behalf of Skydance, with Andrew Muscato and Jake Myers. The book/source material became a New York Times best seller when it was published in 2020 and generated stories of this journey across a wide spectrum of media and news programming.
Chickie (Zac Efron) wants to support his friends fighting in Vietnam, so he does something wildpersonally bring them American beer. What starts as a well-meaning journey quickly changes Chickies life and perspective. Based on a true story.
Also starring Russell Crowe, Jake Picking, Will Ropp, Kyle Allen, Archie Renaux, and Bill Murray as "The Colonel.
Hailing from Skydance Media, screenplay is adapted by Peter Farrelly, Brian Currie and Pete Jones, and is based on the book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War, by Joanna Molloy and John Chickie Donohue. Peter Farrelly as Director. Producers are David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger on behalf of Skydance, with Andrew Muscato and Jake Myers. The book/source material became a New York Times best seller when it was published in 2020 and generated stories of this journey across a wide spectrum of media and news programming.
#2
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 62,566
Received 3,302 Likes on 2,200 Posts
Re: The Greatest Beer Run Ever (2022, D: Farrelly) S: Zac Efron, Russell Crowe
This has been on my radar for a while. I'm one of the few who really enjoyed Green Book and have had an eye on this story. Been waiting ages for a trailer to drop. Glad one has, though it probably spoils too much. Looks pretty good, but I'm sure everyone is just going to focus on Zac Efron's questionable Boston accent.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off