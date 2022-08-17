The Greatest Beer Run Ever (2022, D: Farrelly) S: Zac Efron, Russell Crowe

Quote:

An impossible journey, all in the name of friendship. Based on a true story, The Greatest Beer Run Ever premieres September 30 in theaters and streaming on Apple TV+.



Chickie (Zac Efron) wants to support his friends fighting in Vietnam, so he does something wildpersonally bring them American beer. What starts as a well-meaning journey quickly changes Chickies life and perspective. Based on a true story.



Also starring Russell Crowe, Jake Picking, Will Ropp, Kyle Allen, Archie Renaux, and Bill Murray as "The Colonel.



Hailing from Skydance Media, screenplay is adapted by Peter Farrelly, Brian Currie and Pete Jones, and is based on the book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War, by Joanna Molloy and John Chickie Donohue. Peter Farrelly as Director. Producers are David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger on behalf of Skydance, with Andrew Muscato and Jake Myers. The book/source material became a New York Times best seller when it was published in 2020 and generated stories of this journey across a wide spectrum of media and news programming.