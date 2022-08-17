DVD Talk Forum

The Bikeriders (D: Nichols) S: Hardy, Comer, Butler, Shannon

   
The Bikeriders (D: Nichols) S: Hardy, Comer, Butler, Shannon
EXCLUSIVE: Mud director Jeff Nichols next project looks to be coming together with quite the A-list cast as Deadline is hearing Jodie Comer, Austin Butler and Tom Hardy are set to lead the ensemble of The Bikeriders for New Regency. Nichols will direct the pic, which is a fictional story inspired by the photography of Danny Lyon and his 1967 book The Bikeriders.

Sarah Green and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones are producing through Tri-State, the company they share with Nichols, alongside New Regency. Fred Berger is executive producing.

The film is an original story set in the 1960s following the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club. Seen through the lives of its members, the club evolves over the course of a decade from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original groups unique way of life.

Nichols has been putting the project together since the spring, when he brought the script to the market and began meeting with talent. Nichols scripts always have drawn big talent, going back to films like Take Shelter and Mud, and it wasnt long before big names began reaching out to discuss his new project. New Regency came on in May as Nichols was meeting with a number of actors for numerous roles, and deals began firming up during the past few weeks to get this film in position to shoot in October.
EXCLUSIVE: The ensemble for Jeff Nichols next feature film is continuing to grow as sources tell Deadline Michael Shannon, Boyd Holbrook and Damon Herriman have joined The Bikeriders at New Regency. Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy are already on board. Nichols will direct the pic, which is a fictional story inspired by the photography of Danny Lyon and his 1967 book The Bikeriders.

Sarah Green and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones are producing through Tri-State, the company they share with Nichols, alongside New Regency. Fred Berger is executive producing.

The film is an original story set in the 1960s following the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club. Seen through the lives of its members, the club evolves over the course of a decade from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original groups unique way of life.
