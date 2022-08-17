R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned (2022)
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,702
Likes: 0
Received 2,923 Likes on 2,000 Posts
R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned (2022)
More Universal Home Entertainment sequels.
https://www.joblo.com/ripd-2-pg-13/
Nine years ago, Universal released a supernatural action comedy called R.I.P.D.: Rest in Peace Department, which didn’t do much at the box office despite starring Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges. Made on a budget somewhere in the $150 million range, R.I.P.D. only earned $78.3 million worldwide. It was considered a bomb… but that hasn’t stopped Universal from making a direct-to-video sequel. Made completely under the radar, the sequel is called R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned – and it has already been screened for the ratings board at the Motion Picture Association, earning a PG-13 rating for “sequences of violence, language, disturbing images and some crude/sexual references“.
According to IMDb, R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned was directed by Paul Leyden (Chick Fight) from a screenplay he wrote with Andrew Klein (Blood, Frets & Tears). Since the film was made in secrecy, a plot synopsis hasn’t made its way online yet.
We do know that Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges didn’t come back for the sequel. The cast listed on IMDb includes Richard Fleeshman (The Sandman), Jake Choi (Single Parents), Kerry Knuppe (Hollywood), Stephanie Levi-John (The Spanish Princess), Craige Els (Doctor Who), Tilly Keeper (EastEnders), Nick Wittman (Mars), Gábor Perei (The Last Kingdom), Rachel Adedeji (Hollyoaks), Robert Jackson (Outside the Wire), Gergo Borbas (The Teacher), Máté Bede-Fazekas (Halo), and newcomer Evlyne Oyedokun.
According to IMDb, R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned was directed by Paul Leyden (Chick Fight) from a screenplay he wrote with Andrew Klein (Blood, Frets & Tears). Since the film was made in secrecy, a plot synopsis hasn’t made its way online yet.
We do know that Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges didn’t come back for the sequel. The cast listed on IMDb includes Richard Fleeshman (The Sandman), Jake Choi (Single Parents), Kerry Knuppe (Hollywood), Stephanie Levi-John (The Spanish Princess), Craige Els (Doctor Who), Tilly Keeper (EastEnders), Nick Wittman (Mars), Gábor Perei (The Last Kingdom), Rachel Adedeji (Hollyoaks), Robert Jackson (Outside the Wire), Gergo Borbas (The Teacher), Máté Bede-Fazekas (Halo), and newcomer Evlyne Oyedokun.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 37,672
Received 791 Likes on 575 Posts
Re: R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned (2022)
Color me surprised. I never saw the first one due to public comments.
#3
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,702
Likes: 0
Received 2,923 Likes on 2,000 Posts
Re: R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned (2022)
The franchise will go from a $130mil+ budget on the first to probably around $5mil.
#4
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 37,672
Received 791 Likes on 575 Posts
Re: R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned (2022)
If anyone is curious, the original is on HBO Max.
#5
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Re: R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned (2022)
I thought the first one was fun, nothing great. I would have come back for a sequel if it had Bridges and Reynolds in it.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off