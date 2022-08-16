DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Gods Creatures (2022, D: Davis/Holmer) S: Emily Watson, Paul Mescal, and Aisling Franciosi

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Gods Creatures (2022, D: Davis/Holmer) S: Emily Watson, Paul Mescal, and Aisling Franciosi

   
Old 08-16-22, 10:25 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,692
Likes: 0
Received 2,916 Likes on 1,997 Posts
Gods Creatures (2022, D: Davis/Holmer) S: Emily Watson, Paul Mescal, and Aisling Franciosi
From filmmakers Saela Davis & Anna Rose Holmer and starring Emily Watson, Paul Mescal, and Aisling Franciosi. GOD'S CREATURES – September 30.

RELEASE DATE: September 30
DIRECTOR: Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer
CAST: Emily Watson, Paul Mescal, and Aisling Franciosi


“God’s Creatures” is set in a windswept fishing village, where a mother is torn between protecting her beloved son and her own sense of right and wrong. A lie she tells for him rips apart their family and close-knit community in this tense, sweepingly emotional epic.
Reviews from Cannes: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/gods_creatures
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-16-22, 10:48 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
TomOpus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 37,656
Received 784 Likes on 572 Posts
Re: Gods Creatures (2022, D: Davis/Holmer) S: Emily Watson, Paul Mescal, and Aisling Franciosi
Not to be confused with Heavenly Creatures.
TomOpus is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-16-22, 10:56 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 21,509
Received 1,705 Likes on 1,133 Posts
Re: Gods Creatures (2022, D: Davis/Holmer) S: Emily Watson, Paul Mescal, and Aisling Franciosi
I like Emily Watson so Ill watch it when I get a chance.
GoldenJCJ is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Bandit (2022) -- S: Josh Duhamel, Elisha Cuthbert, Mel Gibson

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.