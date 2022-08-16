Gods Creatures (2022, D: Davis/Holmer) S: Emily Watson, Paul Mescal, and Aisling Franciosi
Gods Creatures (2022, D: Davis/Holmer) S: Emily Watson, Paul Mescal, and Aisling Franciosi
From filmmakers Saela Davis & Anna Rose Holmer and starring Emily Watson, Paul Mescal, and Aisling Franciosi. GOD'S CREATURES – September 30.
RELEASE DATE: September 30
DIRECTOR: Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer
CAST: Emily Watson, Paul Mescal, and Aisling Franciosi
“God’s Creatures” is set in a windswept fishing village, where a mother is torn between protecting her beloved son and her own sense of right and wrong. A lie she tells for him rips apart their family and close-knit community in this tense, sweepingly emotional epic.
Re: Gods Creatures (2022, D: Davis/Holmer) S: Emily Watson, Paul Mescal, and Aisling Franciosi
Not to be confused with Heavenly Creatures.
Re: Gods Creatures (2022, D: Davis/Holmer) S: Emily Watson, Paul Mescal, and Aisling Franciosi
I like Emily Watson so Ill watch it when I get a chance.
