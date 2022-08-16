Quote:

From filmmakers Saela Davis & Anna Rose Holmer and starring Emily Watson, Paul Mescal, and Aisling Franciosi. GOD'S CREATURES – September 30.



RELEASE DATE: September 30

DIRECTOR: Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer

CAST: Emily Watson, Paul Mescal, and Aisling Franciosi





“God’s Creatures” is set in a windswept fishing village, where a mother is torn between protecting her beloved son and her own sense of right and wrong. A lie she tells for him rips apart their family and close-knit community in this tense, sweepingly emotional epic.