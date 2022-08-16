Academy apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather

Quote:

magazine planned a spread called "10 Little Indians" in 1972, and one of the models was Littlefeather, but the spread was cancelled because the photos were "not erotic enough."

A year later in October 1973, after her Academy Award appearance fame, they ran the photographs of Littlefeather as a stand-alone feature.

Littlefeather was personally criticized for what was seen as exploitation of her fame,

but she explained that it was "strictly a business agreement" to earn the money needed to attend the World Theater Festival in Nancy, France.

Looking back at the photo shoot, Littlefeather later said, "I was young and dumb."