Academy apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather
(CNN)
Sacheen Littlefeather had only 60 seconds to speak at the 1973 Academy Awards. In her brief speech, she refused the Oscar for best actor on behalf of Marlon Brando, faced a mixture of loud boos and cheers, and defended the rights of Native Americans on national TV.
Almost 50 years later, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is formally apologizing to Littlefeather for the mistreatment she experienced during her speech and in the years to follow.
"The abuse you endured because of this statement was unwarranted and unjustified," former Academy president David Rubin wrote in a letter to Littlefeather. "The emotional burden you have lived through and the cost to your own career in our industry are irreparable. For too long the courage you showed has been unacknowledged. For this, we offer both our deepest apologies and our sincere admiration."Littlefeather will appear at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures next month to discuss her history-making Oscars appearance and the future of Indigenous representation onscreen, the Academy said.
In a statement, Littlefeather called the upcoming event, during which she'll receive the apology in person, "a dream come true.""Regarding the Academy's apology to me, we Indians are very patient people -- it's only been 50 years!" she said. "We need to keep our sense of humor about this at all times. It's our method of survival."
Several Indigenous artists will perform during the event for Littlefeather, including Bird Runningwater, co-chair of the Academy's Indigenous Alliance, and Virginia Carmelo, a descendent of the Tongva people who will lead a land acknowledgment."It is profoundly heartening to see how much has changed since I did not accept the Academy Award 50 years ago," Littlefeather said.
Re: Academy apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather
At least if didn't as long as it did for the Vatican to apologize to Galileo...
While looking at her Wikipedia page, saw this tidbit I wasn't aware of:
Playboy magazine planned a spread called "10 Little Indians" in 1972, and one of the models was Littlefeather, but the spread was cancelled because the photos were "not erotic enough."[32] A year later in October 1973, after her Academy Award appearance fame, they ran the photographs of Littlefeather as a stand-alone feature.[4][33] Littlefeather was personally criticized for what was seen as exploitation of her fame,[34] but she explained that it was "strictly a business agreement" to earn the money needed to attend the World Theater Festival in Nancy, France.[35] Looking back at the photo shoot, Littlefeather later said, "I was young and dumb."[6]
