Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Your favorite pirate movies?

   
08-15-22, 08:12 PM
Your favorite pirate movies?
Im in the mood for a good pirate movie (that means the Caribbean movies are disqualified). Recommend me some of your favorite pirate movies, possibly something I havent seen (which is a hard ask).
08-15-22, 08:14 PM
Re: Your favorite pirate movies?
Not a movie but Black Sails is pretty good series.

Does Master and Commander count? Otherwise were going back to older movies like Mutiny on the Bounty.
08-15-22, 08:20 PM
Re: Your favorite pirate movies?
Not a movie but Black Sails is pretty good series.

Does Master and Commander count? Otherwise were going back to older movies like Mutiny on the Bounty.
Black Sails is on my list, I started it a while back but need to get back to it.

As far as other two, great movies. Seen them a number of times. I have a feeling this thread is just going to be a list of classic movies Ive already seen.

Any good foreign pirate movies? I probably havent seen a lot of those.
