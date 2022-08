Re: Your favorite pirate movies?

Quote: GoldenJCJ Originally Posted by Not a movie but Black Sails is pretty good series.



Does Master and Commander count? Otherwise weíre going back to older movies like Mutiny on the Bounty.

Black Sails is on my list, I started it a while back but need to get back to it.As far as other two, great movies. Seen them a number of times. I have a feeling this thread is just going to be a list of classic movies Iíve already seen.Any good foreign pirate movies? I probably havenít seen a lot of those.