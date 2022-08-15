Your favorite pirate movies?
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Your favorite pirate movies?
Im in the mood for a good pirate movie (that means the Caribbean movies are disqualified). Recommend me some of your favorite pirate movies, possibly something I havent seen (which is a hard ask).
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 21,499
Received 1,703 Likes on 1,131 Posts
Re: Your favorite pirate movies?
Not a movie but Black Sails is pretty good series.
Does Master and Commander count? Otherwise were going back to older movies like Mutiny on the Bounty.
Does Master and Commander count? Otherwise were going back to older movies like Mutiny on the Bounty.
#3
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Re: Your favorite pirate movies?
As far as other two, great movies. Seen them a number of times. I have a feeling this thread is just going to be a list of classic movies Ive already seen.
Any good foreign pirate movies? I probably havent seen a lot of those.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off