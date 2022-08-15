Re: Your favorite pirate movies?

Not a movie but Black Sails is pretty good series.



Does Master and Commander count? Otherwise were going back to older movies like Mutiny on the Bounty.

Black Sails is on my list, I started it a while back but need to get back to it.As far as other two, great movies. Seen them a number of times. I have a feeling this thread is just going to be a list of classic movies Ive already seen.Any good foreign pirate movies? I probably havent seen a lot of those.