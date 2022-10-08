Intimacy Coordinators on film sets? What are your thoughts?
Intimacy Coordinators on film sets? What are your thoughts?
Just discovered about on set Intimacy Coordinators after reading this Sean Bean article:
While I kind of see what he's getting at, I guess they can be likened to say, a dialogue coach or when films bring in a professional in a certain profession to instruct actors on the parts they are playing
In counterpoint, Rachel Zegler posted on Twitter:
"intimacy coordinators establish an environment of safety for actors. i was extremely grateful for the one we had on WSS they showed grace to a newcomer like myself + educated those around me whove had years of experience. spontaneity in intimate scenes can be unsafe. wake up."
My first thought was, I wonder what credentials one must have to become an intimacy coordinator.
What are some of your thoughts regarding this
I think they are a good thing for the industry.
I think it is unfair that Sean Bean is now "facing backlash" for an opinion and now seems to be the poster boy for the topic.
I have heard many actresses talk about how important this is to making them feel comfortable and safe in simulated sex scenes involving nudity, so good for them.
I've read about intimacy coordinators in the past, and do believe they are a necessity on the set in this era for legal reasons alone (plus actor comfort reasons). I have no idea how one would get such a job, but boy I'm sure they have some fascinating stories to tell (but are likely under big NDAs).
Here's some more background:
SAG: Standards and Protocols for the Use of Intimacy Coordinators
https://www.sagaftra.org/files/sa_do...imacyCoord.pdf
Intimacy Coordinators Are Making Waves in Hollywood—Here’s How to Become One
https://www.backstage.com/magazine/a...llywood-69903/
Intimacy Coordinators Are Very Important, Actually
https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/how...dinator-career
In the ever-growing call for on-set safety and consent in the groundswell of the #MeToo movement, intimacy coordinators have become an invaluable asset to performers while filming. This panel pulls back the curtain on the growing field and provides all the answers actors need to know, featuring professional ICs Amanda Blumenthal, Teniece Divya, Sasha Smith, and Claire Warden.
I've never heard of intimacy coordinators, but they make a lot of sense to me. Sean Bean needs to be reminded that he isn't making love, he's performing for the camera.
An intimacy coordinator on the set of Last Tango in Paris would have made Brando unable to force Schneider into an unscripted rape scene. That would have been a good thing.
