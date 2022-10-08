Intimacy Coordinators on film sets? What are your thoughts?

Just discovered about on set Intimacy Coordinators after reading this Sean Bean article:From that article:, who played Ned Stark in the hit HBO series. Somebody saying, Do this, put your hand there, while you touch his thing ... the actor with a laugh.While I kind of see what he's getting at, I guess they can be likened to say, a dialogue coach or when films bring in a professional in a certain profession to instruct actors on the parts they are playingIn counterpoint, Rachel Zegler posted on Twitter:My first thought was, I wonder what credentials one must have to become an intimacy coordinator.What are some of your thoughts regarding this