Intimacy Coordinators on film sets? What are your thoughts?

intimacy coordinators establish an environment of safety for actors. i was extremely grateful for the one we had on WSS— they showed grace to a newcomer like myself + educated those around me who’ve had years of experience. spontaneity in intimate scenes can be unsafe. wake up."

Just discovered about on set Intimacy Coordinators after reading this Sean Bean article:From that article:, who played Ned Stark in the hit HBO series. “Somebody saying, ‘Do this, put your hand there, while you touch his thing ...’” the actor with a laugh.While I kind of see what he's getting at, I guess they can be likened to say, a dialogue coach or when films bring in a professional in a certain profession to instruct actors on the parts they are playingIn counterpoint, Rachel Zegler posted on Twitter:My first thought was, I wonder what credentials one must have to become an intimacy coordinator.What are some of your thoughts regarding this