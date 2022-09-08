The Strangers -- 3 sequels in the works

Widely considered one of the great home invasion slasher films of all time, it took a ridiculous ten years for Bryan Bertino’s The Strangers to get a proper sequel – the criminally underrated The Strangers: Prey at Night, directed by Johannes Roberts. It’s nearly been another five since the masked killers slashed up a trailer park, and now, it appears there are fresh plans for their return. Bertino’s original screenplay was discovered by Roy Lee, the powerhouse producer of hit horror films including The Ring, Poltergeist (2015), Blair Witch, and IT (2017). Next up for Lee is the highly-anticipated Barbarian, 20th Century Studios and New Regency’s thriller that opens in theaters next month. Bloody Disgusting’s The Boo Crew Podcast had the distinct pleasure of speaking with Lee over the weekend, who was asked about the possibility of another Strangers sequel. What he revealed is quite shocking… “I think the next three are in production next month with another filmmaker that people will know,” Lee tells us exclusively. He didn’t share any other details but the only other time anything like this has happened was with Netflix, who produced three Fear Street films back-to-back-to-back with a single filmmaker. Universal Pictures was behind the first film while Aviron Pictures distributed the sequel. It’s unclear who is behind the new trilogy, but this should be nothing short of explosive news when it’s eventually announced. In the 2008 movie The Strangers, the masked trio slashed up Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman at their vacation home, while the sequel took the terror to a trailer park. Any guesses where the new trilogy will take place? Maybe a high rise (I kid)?

Quote:

As we reported yesterday, it looks like THREE new sequels to The Strangers are on the menu, with producer Roy Lee (The Ring, Poltergeist, Blair Witch, IT, Barbarian) telling Bloody Disgusting’s The Boo Crew Podcast that “the next three are in production next month.” What can we expect from the third, fourth, and fifth installments in The Strangers franchise, you ask?



For starters, Bloody Disgusting did some digging in the past 24 hours and we have been able to slash up some more exclusive intel. We’re now being told that Renny Harlin is on board to direct one if not all three brand new upcoming sequels in The Strangers franchise!



Renny Harlin has a long history in the horror genre, most notably directing A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master in 1988. Harlin’s horror credits also include Prison (1987), Deep Blue Sea (1999), Exorcist: The Beginning (2004), The Covenant (2006), and Devil’s Pass (2013).



Outside the horror genre, Renny Harlin has directed notable films including Die Hard 2 (1990), Cliffhanger (1993), The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996), and The Legend of Hercules (2014).



Renny Harlin is needless to say a very interesting choice to take over The Strangers franchise, and it’s probably safe to expect that he’ll inject new life and new energy into the saga.



Stay tuned for more on all things The Strangers as we learn it.



The Strangers began in 2008 with Bryan Bertino’s original home invasion horror movie, a terrifying film that introduced three masked killers who returned 10 years later with The Strangers: Prey at Night in 2018. The first film took place in a remote house in the woods while the sequel brought the murderous Man in the Mask, Dollface and Pinup Girl into a trailer park.



Where will they strike next? We’ll find out real soon…