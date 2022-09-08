Neve Campbell Not Returning to Scream 6

People Magazine article:While I can appreciate where she's coming from I don't think the business of negotiated star salaries is as simple as being gender-driven. I can't speculate on what is considered a "reasonable" salary for someone in her position but the business of what someone's participation and their perception of worth to a film franchise is very nuanced and subjective.In a franchise brand such as "Scream" are the stars bigger than the franchise? Is the franchise bigger than the stars?My feeling is that the "Scream" brand and the ghostface killer are probably worth more than any of the actors, David Arquette included just as the "Chucky" character is worth more than any of the actors in the Child's Play franchise.Alec Baldwin wanted too much money to return to the Jack Ryan franchise after "The Hunt For Red October". Harrison took over the series for two films followed by Ben Affleck and Chris Pine in two other sequels. The franchise brand is deemed to be bigger than the actors. When this happens, the stars have less negotiation power.Vin Diesel wanted too much money to star in Fast and the Furious 2 which was made without his participation for the next two sequels. Both sequels failed and they brought Vin Diesel back for the fourth installment (i'm guessing for less money than he demanded for part 2) and it was a huge hit. Now Vin Diesel had negotiating power going forward in the franchise. It was "proven" that his contributions directly added value to the franchise and was paid accordingly.Richard Gere had top billing (and considerably higher pay) for Pretty Woman compared to co-star Julia Roberts. They paired-up again for "Runaway Bride" and Julia Robert had top billing (and probably higher pay) over Richard Gere because Julia Roberts was perceived to be more of a box office draw than Richard Gere at the time.Being part of a successful franchise doesn't necessarily mean the leading actors or actresses are the direct reason for its success. In the case of Indiana Jones, yes Harrison Ford is the face of the success of that franchise. In the case of Batman or Scream, I guess the executives feel the actors are interchangeable because the franchise is so strong and will carry-on without them.If Scream 6 tanks at the box office, maybe Neve Campbell's participation will prove to be more valuable.