DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Triangle of Sadness (2022, D: Östlund) S: Dickinson, Dean, Harrelson

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Triangle of Sadness (2022, D: Östlund) S: Dickinson, Dean, Harrelson

   
Old 08-09-22, 11:04 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,596
Likes: 0
Received 2,880 Likes on 1,974 Posts
Triangle of Sadness (2022, D: Östlund) S: Dickinson, Dean, Harrelson


In Ruben Östlund’s wickedly funny Palme d’Or winner, social hierarchy is turned upside down, revealing the tawdry relationship between power and beauty. Celebrity model couple, Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean), are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich, helmed by an unhinged boat captain (Woody Harrelson). What first appeared instagrammable ends catastrophically, leaving the survivors stranded on a desert island and fighting for survival.
2022 Palme d'Or winner.

Reviews from Cannes: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/triangle_of_sadness
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Top Gun: Maverick (Kosinski, 2022)  The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.