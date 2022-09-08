DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Do Revenge (2022, D: Robinson) S: Maya Hawke, Camila Mendes - Netflix

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Do Revenge (2022, D: Robinson) S: Maya Hawke, Camila Mendes - Netflix

   
Old 08-09-22, 10:35 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,596
Likes: 0
Received 2,880 Likes on 1,974 Posts
Do Revenge (2022, D: Robinson) S: Maya Hawke, Camila Mendes - Netflix


After a clandestine run-in, Drea (Alpha, fallen it girl played by Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (beta, new alt girl played by Maya Hawke) team up to go after each others tormentors. Do Revenge is a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls.

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the film also stars Rish Shah, Talia Ryder, Jonathan Daviss, Maia Reficco, Paris Berelc, Alisha Boe and Sophie Turner.

Only on Netflix, September 16.

dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Triangle of Sadness (2022, D: Östlund) S: Dickinson, Dean, Harrelson

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.