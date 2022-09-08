Do Revenge (2022, D: Robinson) S: Maya Hawke, Camila Mendes - Netflix
After a clandestine run-in, Drea (Alpha, fallen it girl played by Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (beta, new alt girl played by Maya Hawke) team up to go after each others tormentors. Do Revenge is a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls.
Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the film also stars Rish Shah, Talia Ryder, Jonathan Daviss, Maia Reficco, Paris Berelc, Alisha Boe and Sophie Turner.
Only on Netflix, September 16.
