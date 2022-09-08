Mack & Rita (2022, D: Aselton) S: Diane Keaton, Taylour Paige, Elizabeth Lail
Mack & Rita (2022, D: Aselton) S: Diane Keaton, Taylour Paige, Elizabeth Lail
In Theaters Everywhere August 12th
Directed by: Katie Aselton
Starring: Academy Award® Winner Diane Keaton, Taylour Paige, Elizabeth Lail, Loretta Devine, Simon Rex, Dustin Milligan, Amy Hill, Lois Smith, Wendie Malick, Patti Harrison, Martin Short, Addie Weyrich, Aimee Carrero, and Nicole Byer.
When 30-year-old self-proclaimed homebody Mack Martin (Elizabeth Lail) reluctantly joins a Palm Springs bachelorette trip for her best friend Carla (Taylour Paige), her inner 70-year-old is released literally. The frustrated writer and influencer magically transforms into her future self: Aunt Rita (Oscar®-winner Diane Keaton). Freed from the constraints of other peoples expectations, Rita comes into her own, becoming an unlikely social media sensation and sparks a tentative romance with Macks adorable dog-sitter, Jack (Dustin Milligan). A sparkling comedy with a magical twist, Mack & Rita celebrates being true to yourself at any age.
DVD Talk Legend
Wait, so where's the little alien with the O face?
