Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

08-09-22, 01:31 AM
Laal Singh Chaddha (Aug 11, 2022) -- Bollywood remake of Forrest Gump starring Amir Khan
"Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Oscar-winning American drama titled Forrest Gump (1994) — which in itself was the adaptation of Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same title.

The film narrates the important events of Indian history from the perspective of Laal Singh Chadha (Aamir Khan), an autistic man with a wide emotional spectrum.

Laal Singh Chadha has been shot in more than a hundred locations across India."







