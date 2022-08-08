DVD Talk Forum

Anne Heche drives like a maniac, crashes into a house and is currently in a coma

Anne Heche drives like a maniac, crashes into a house and is currently in a coma

   
08-08-22, 09:58 PM
Anne Heche drives like a maniac, crashes into a house and is currently in a coma







Some people here have been posting this Anne Heche news in the other thread about a nurse who killed 6 people last week. I think it's better to split the news. So here's the story in case you missed it.

08-08-22, 10:11 PM
Re: Anne Heche drives like a maniac, crashes into a house and is currently in a coma
Man that is awful as well. She's just lucky she didn't kill anyone else.
She has a history of mental health issues doesn't she? I think I remember some sort of a meltdown after her break up with Ellen.
08-08-22, 10:13 PM
Re: Anne Heche drives like a maniac, crashes into a house and is currently in a coma
Yeah her history of mental health struggles are sad.

Glad nobody else got hurt, hopefully she recovers and is out of it within six days, seven nights and gets some help.

08-08-22, 10:31 PM
Re: Anne Heche drives like a maniac, crashes into a house and is currently in a coma
Did anyone see this video? It's presumed to be her, she just pops up from under a sheet on the stretcher on the way to the ambulance.
08-08-22, 10:35 PM
Re: Anne Heche drives like a maniac, crashes into a house and is currently in a coma
So, she's a ****ing zombie and they are covering it up?! Always trust TMZ for the truth!
