Re: Eternals 2 (D: Zhao) -- News, rumors, etc.

I'll be honest, while I did enjoy Eternals when I first saw it last Fall in the theater, I have not revisited again since. Did not buy it on physical media or digital and have not rewatched it on Disney +. It's just not the kind of movie that has good replay value IMO.



Maybe I'll revisit it at some point, but there's just way too many new things to watch. As for Oswait, I'm not sure what to make of it. Studio has not officially announced it and it's not currently in phase 5 or 6. phase 5 appears tp be fully booked, so this movie may not happen for at least 3 years.