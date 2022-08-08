DVD Talk Forum

Summering (2022, D: Ponsoldt)

Summering (2022, D: Ponsoldt)

   
Summering (2022, D: Ponsoldt)


Only in Theaters August 12

During their last days of summer and childhood -- the weekend before middle school begins -- four girls struggle with the harsh truths of growing up and embark on a mysterious adventure.

Starring: Megan Mullally, Lake Bell, Sarah Cooper, Ashley Madekwe, Lia Barnett, Madalen Mills, Eden Grace Redfield, and Sanai Victoria

Summering is directed by acclaimed indie American filmmaker James Ponsoldt, director of the films Off the Black, Smashed, The Spectacular Now, The End of the Tour, and The Circle previously. The screenplay is written by Benjamin Percy and James Ponsoldt. Produced by Peter Block, P. Jennifer Dana, and James Ponsoldt
