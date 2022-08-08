DVD Talk Forum

Rogue Agent (2022, D: Lawn/Patterson) S: Gemma Arterton, James Norton, Sarah Goldberg

Rogue Agent (2022, D: Lawn/Patterson) S: Gemma Arterton, James Norton, Sarah Goldberg

   
Rogue Agent (2022, D: Lawn/Patterson) S: Gemma Arterton, James Norton, Sarah Goldberg


Opening In Theaters and on AMC+ August 12th

Director: Declan Lawn, Adam Patterson
Starring: Gemma Arterton, James Norton, Sarah Goldberg

The chilling true story of conman, Robert Freegard, who posed as an undercover MI5 agent kidnapping countless victims amidst a high-stakes manhunt until the woman who fell for him brought him to justice.
