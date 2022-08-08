The 4:30 Movie (D: Kevin Smith)
The 4:30 Movie (D: Kevin Smith)
Soooo, Kevin Smith purchased the movie theatre he used to go to when he was a kid and he's announced some of the plans for it. This includes a film school, Marvel premiers, indie screenings annnnnd using the theatre as backdrop to a film he wants to shoot next year called The 4:30 Movie.
From his instagram post:
"Does this all mean my movies have gotten so bad that I had to buy my own theater just to show 'em? Maybe. But this dramatic development has already paid creative dividends: remember that script I just finished? I started writing it because we're about to own a movie theater so I figured 'Why not shoot a movie AT your new movie theater?' Set in 1986, the flick's entitled THE 4:30 MOVIE and it follows 3 suburban teenagers as they theater hop a spring Sunday away, sneaking from flick to flick, like we did as kids. I'm looking to shoot that in 2023, after #theconveniencetour is over. And then next summer, we enter the world of higher learning. I always felt a movie theater during the day would best be used as an educational outlet. There's a screen at the front and chairs for students just like in a classroom. So get ready for View Askewniversity: A @jayandsilentbob Film School! I may be 52, but in this theater? I'm like a kid again."
