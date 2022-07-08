DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Clu Gulager, The Virginian and Return of the Living Dead Actor, Dies at 93

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Clu Gulager, The Virginian and Return of the Living Dead Actor, Dies at 93

   
Old 08-07-22, 02:49 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
Giantrobo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 1999
Location: Gateway Cities/Harbor Region
Posts: 60,989
Received 894 Likes on 602 Posts
Clu Gulager, The Virginian and Return of the Living Dead Actor, Dies at 93
Story Here

Clu Gulager, a veteran actor known for his roles in the NBC series The Virginian and the 1985 horror-comedy The Return of the Living Dead, has died of natural causes. He was 93 years old.

Gulagers son, John, shared a photo of his father on his Facebook as a tribute. Filmmaker Sean Baker, who directed Gulager on the 2015 feature Tangerine, confirmed the news of his death on Twitter.
Giantrobo is online now  
Reply Like
Old 08-07-22, 03:03 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk God
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 70,598
Received 1,927 Likes on 1,411 Posts
Re: Clu Gulager, The Virginian and Return of the Living Dead Actor, Dies at 93
RIP

I remember his son John on the 3rd season of Project Greenlight when he won that job to direct Feast. And then John cast Clu in a small part in the movie. I had no idea who Clu was and that he had a long career as an actor. I was surprised they ended up making 3 Feast movies and John directed all 3.

DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.