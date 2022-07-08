Re: Clu Gulager, The Virginian and Return of the Living Dead Actor, Dies at 93

RIP



I remember his son John on the 3rd season of Project Greenlight when he won that job to direct Feast. And then John cast Clu in a small part in the movie. I had no idea who Clu was and that he had a long career as an actor. I was surprised they ended up making 3 Feast movies and John directed all 3.



