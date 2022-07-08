Clu Gulager, The Virginian and Return of the Living Dead Actor, Dies at 93
Clu Gulager, The Virginian and Return of the Living Dead Actor, Dies at 93
Clu Gulager, a veteran actor known for his roles in the NBC series The Virginian and the 1985 horror-comedy The Return of the Living Dead, has died of natural causes. He was 93 years old.
Gulagers son, John, shared a photo of his father on his Facebook as a tribute. Filmmaker Sean Baker, who directed Gulager on the 2015 feature Tangerine, confirmed the news of his death on Twitter.
RIP
I remember his son John on the 3rd season of Project Greenlight when he won that job to direct Feast. And then John cast Clu in a small part in the movie. I had no idea who Clu was and that he had a long career as an actor. I was surprised they ended up making 3 Feast movies and John directed all 3.
