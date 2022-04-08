Luck (2022) V: Pegg, Fonda, Noblezada, Goldberg, Ratzenberger

Quote:

From Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation, Luck is a story about Sam Greenfield: the unluckiest person in the world. Suddenly finding herself in the never-before-seen Land of Luck, she must unite with the magical creatures there to turn her luck around. Luck is streaming August 5, exclusively on Apple TV+.



The film stars Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin ODonoghue, John Ratzenberger, and Adelynn Spoon.



Luck is directed by award-winning choreographer turned filmmaker, Peggy Holmes. The screenplay is written by Kiel Murray, Jonathan Aibel, and Glenn Berger. It's produced by David Eisenmann, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and John Lasseter.