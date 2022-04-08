DVD Talk Forum

Luck (2022) V: Pegg, Fonda, Noblezada, Goldberg, Ratzenberger

Luck (2022) V: Pegg, Fonda, Noblezada, Goldberg, Ratzenberger

   
Luck (2022) V: Pegg, Fonda, Noblezada, Goldberg, Ratzenberger


From Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation, Luck is a story about Sam Greenfield: the unluckiest person in the world. Suddenly finding herself in the never-before-seen Land of Luck, she must unite with the magical creatures there to turn her luck around. Luck is streaming August 5, exclusively on Apple TV+.

The film stars Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin ODonoghue, John Ratzenberger, and Adelynn Spoon.

Luck is directed by award-winning choreographer turned filmmaker, Peggy Holmes. The screenplay is written by Kiel Murray, Jonathan Aibel, and Glenn Berger. It's produced by David Eisenmann, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and John Lasseter.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7214954/
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/luck_2022
