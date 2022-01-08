I Love My Dad (2022, W/D: Morosini) S: Patton Oswalt, James Morosini
I Love My Dad (2022, W/D: Morosini) S: Patton Oswalt, James Morosini
In theaters August 5 and on demand August 12
Starring Patton Oswalt, James Morosini, Claudia Sulewski, Lil Rel Howery, Amy Landecker, Ricky Velez, and Rachel Dratch
Inspired by writer, director, and star James Morosinis true life experience, I LOVE MY DAD follows Chuck (Patton Oswalt), a hopelessly estranged father who desperately wants to reconnect with his troubled son, Franklin (Morosini). Blocked on social media and concerned for his sons life, Chuck impersonates a waitress online and starts checking in with Franklin. But things begin to spiral when Franklin falls for this imaginary girl (Claudia Sulewski) and wants nothing more than to meet her in person, as Chuck has inadvertently catfished his own son. A thrilling comedy with an unexpected twist, I LOVE MY DAD also stars Rachel Dratch, Lil Rel Howery, Amy Landecker and Ricky Velez.
Re: I Love My Dad (2022, W/D: Morosini) S: Patton Oswalt, James Morosini
I like Oswalt a lot, and this looks interesting.
