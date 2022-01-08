DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

I Love My Dad (2022, W/D: Morosini) S: Patton Oswalt, James Morosini

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

I Love My Dad (2022, W/D: Morosini) S: Patton Oswalt, James Morosini

   
Old 08-01-22, 10:45 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 39,473
Likes: 0
Received 2,848 Likes on 1,950 Posts
I Love My Dad (2022, W/D: Morosini) S: Patton Oswalt, James Morosini


In theaters August 5 and on demand August 12

Starring Patton Oswalt, James Morosini, Claudia Sulewski, Lil Rel Howery, Amy Landecker, Ricky Velez, and Rachel Dratch

Inspired by writer, director, and star James Morosinis true life experience, I LOVE MY DAD follows Chuck (Patton Oswalt), a hopelessly estranged father who desperately wants to reconnect with his troubled son, Franklin (Morosini). Blocked on social media and concerned for his sons life, Chuck impersonates a waitress online and starts checking in with Franklin. But things begin to spiral when Franklin falls for this imaginary girl (Claudia Sulewski) and wants nothing more than to meet her in person, as Chuck has inadvertently catfished his own son. A thrilling comedy with an unexpected twist, I LOVE MY DAD also stars Rachel Dratch, Lil Rel Howery, Amy Landecker and Ricky Velez.
Reviews from SXSW: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/i_love_my_dad
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 08-01-22, 10:56 AM
  #2  
Enormous Genitals
 
Bandoman's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: a small cottage on a cul de sac in the lower pits of hell.
Posts: 35,620
Received 342 Likes on 208 Posts
Re: I Love My Dad (2022, W/D: Morosini) S: Patton Oswalt, James Morosini
I like Oswalt a lot, and this looks interesting.
Bandoman is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.