Drago  S: Dolph Lundgren  In development at MGM

   
Old 07-28-22, 12:16 PM
Drago  S: Dolph Lundgren  In development at MGM
Old 07-28-22, 12:22 PM
Re: Drago  S: Dolph Lundgren  In development at MGM
Spinoffs of spinoffs....

How deep does this rabbit hole go?
Old 07-28-22, 12:45 PM
Re: Drago  S: Dolph Lundgren  In development at MGM
This is getting silly.

I'll hold off until we get one for Mickey.
Old 07-28-22, 12:46 PM
Re: Drago  S: Dolph Lundgren  In development at MGM
Deadline is now reporting it too.



I have to wonder if this will actually get made considering the political situation with Russia. The story says it will focus on The Dragos. However, I can’t imagine they will try to make them speak Russian an entire movie even though they spoke it in Creed 2. But it was only in brief scenes.
Old 07-28-22, 12:46 PM
Re: Drago  S: Dolph Lundgren  In development at MGM
I mean, Viktor was a friggin' beast, just super rough around the edges like how Adonis was in the first Creed film. He has his own redemption story, so I'm down for this.. also considering that they are set in the Ukraine with all that is happening currently, it may be more than just a boxing story.
Old 07-28-22, 12:54 PM
Re: Drago  S: Dolph Lundgren  In development at MGM
Was hoping this was a biopic of Billy Drago.
Old 07-28-22, 12:57 PM
Re: Drago  S: Dolph Lundgren  In development at MGM
I never got into the Rocky Franchise but I do very much enjoy Dolph's resurgence in Films and TV. It's good seeing him again and wish him all the best.
