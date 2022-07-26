Spin Me Round (2022) -- S: Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Molly Shannon
Spin Me Round (2022) -- S: Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Molly Shannon
Director: Jeff Baena Starring: Alison Brie, Alessandro Nivola, Molly Shannon, Tim Heidecker, Ayden Mayeri, Zach Woods, Ben Sinclair, Fred Armisen, and Aubrey Plaza
Flown to an Italian immersion program on her company's dime, what starts as a romantic getaway devolves into chaos in this wild new comedy from director Jeff Baena (THE LITTLE HOURS).
This is coming out August 19th. It will have a limited theatrical release and will also be on AMC+
Re: Spin Me Round (2022) -- S: Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Molly Shannon
I bailed on the trailer because it seemed like they were giving a lot away.
As a bit of a sucker for Alison Brie, I'll watch this.
Re: Spin Me Round (2022) -- S: Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Molly Shannon
I was about to say, Plaza, Brie, Shannon et. al are going to do a THIRD movie together? But this is a repeat of a thread from a couple of weeks ago:
https://forum.dvdtalk.com/movie-talk...ker-woods.html
Re: Spin Me Round (2022) -- S: Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Molly Shannon
Ahhh shit. That thread didn't show up when I searched. Sorry. Feel free to delete this one since it's a complete repeat.
