Me Time (2022, D: Hamburg) -- S: Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg
When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some me time for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life. Watch ME TIME starring, Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall on Netflix August 26.
The director of this movie was a Producer and Director on the CBS Walton Goggins TV series The Unicorn
I admit I laughed at some of the stupid shit in the trailer.
