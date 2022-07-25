Till (2022, D: Chukwu) S: Deadwyler, Hall, Goldberg, Bennett, Faison
Till (2022, D: Chukwu) S: Deadwyler, Hall, Goldberg, Bennett, Faison
Witness the power of a mothers love. Watch the official trailer for Till now, and see the never-before-told story of Mamie Till-Mobleys quest for justice for her son, Emmett. In theaters this October.
DIRECTED BY: Chinonye Chukwu
WRITTEN BY: Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp, and Chinonye Chukwu
CAST: Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison, Jayme Lawson, Tosin Cole, Kevin Carroll, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Douglas Thompson, Roger Guenveur Smith, and Haley Bennett.
This could be really good but man, is it some disheartening subject matter. It looks like theyre going for an inspirational approach but its just such a sad, distressing story.
