Movies that put you to sleep
Movies that put you to sleep
Tried to watch the first Underworld movie multiple times today but every time I would doze off. Damn is that a boring movie.
Well, I'll be crucified in the court of public opinion, but Aliens.
I don't know why, but it seems to happen every time. I haven't watched it in many years, so I've no idea if that's still the case.
