Re: Nope (2022, D: Peele) -- S: Kaluuya, Palmer, Yeun -- The Spoiler Reviews Thread

I liked the movie a lot. I avoided trailers so I was going into the movie very cold, only knowing it's going to be some kind of UFO story.



It's a very rich movie, filled with details about these people and these settings. It's so engrossing you could have made a great movie just about their day to day lives and relationships without a supernatural element. I also think it succeeds the same way other movies like The Shining, where the set-up is so intriguing you start wondering how you would behave in such a situation.



I thought the design of the creature was very cool. Like a jelly-fish cross-bred with kites.



The only disappointment (if you can call it that) is I felt the main story was outshined by the Gordie subplot. Holy shit, they nailed that creepy-pasta-urban-legend tone. That felt like a real thing, and what happens is so horrible. I had a strange experience, during the shot where the chimp's face is moving closer and closer to the camera, staring directly at you, I felt like I was in real danger. Obviously, my brain knows I'm watching an illusion, yet for a couple of seconds my body tensed up and my senses where scanning the area around me preparing to have to defend myself. Only a few times in my life have I had that experience of reacting to a movie as though it were real.



I hope to see it again in a week or two. Lots of stuff is left vague, leaving it for you to piece together what must have happened, which didn't bother me because there was so much going on I never had the chance to lose interest.



EDIT: Huh, I just watched the trailer posted above, and it looks like there's a couple shots of a character/sequence not in the finished movie; the glasses guy on the studio lot the day of the attack, and then later a shot of him watching video footage of the chimp.