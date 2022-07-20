DVD Talk Forum

Funny Pages (2022, W/D: Kline, P: Safdies) S: Zolghadri

Funny Pages (2022, W/D: Kline, P: Safdies) S: Zolghadri

   
Funny Pages (2022, W/D: Kline, P: Safdies) S: Zolghadri


From writer/director Owen Kline and starring Daniel Zolghadri and Matthew Maher. Produced by Josh & Benny Safdie. FUNNY PAGES – In Select Theaters & Available On Demand August 26.

RELEASE DATE: In Select Theaters & Available On Demand August 26
DIRECTOR: Owen Kline
CAST: Daniel Zolghadri, Matthew Maher, Miles Emanuel, Maria Dizzia, and Josh Pais

A bitingly funny coming-of-age story of a teenage cartoonist who rejects the comforts of his suburban life in a misguided quest for soul.
Nice to see Owen Kline dipping back into the film world.

Reviews from Sundance: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/funny_pages
