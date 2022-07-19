DVD Talk Forum

Look Both Ways (2022) -- S: Lili Reinhart, Luke Wilson, Andrea Savage -- Netflix

Look Both Ways (2022) -- S: Lili Reinhart, Luke Wilson, Andrea Savage -- Netflix

   
07-19-22, 01:12 PM
Look Both Ways (2022) -- S: Lili Reinhart, Luke Wilson, Andrea Savage -- Netflix



Lili Reinhart stars as Natalie, a young woman whose life diverges into two different paths on the night of her college graduation. In one life, she becomes pregnant and must navigate motherhood as a young adult in her hometown and in the other she moves to LA to pursue her career. In both journeys, Natalie experiences life-changing love, pursues her dream career as an artist, and rediscovers herself. LOOK BOTH WAYS also stars Danny Ramirez, David Corenswet, Aisha Dee, Andrea Savage, Luke Wilson, Nia Long and is directed by Wanuri Kahiu.



I gave up on Riverdale a few seasons ago, but like Lili Reinhart. I'll check this out as it has an interesting idea about dual paths in life and the outcomes.
07-19-22, 01:28 PM
Re: Look Both Ways (2022) -- S: Lili Reinhart, Luke Wilson, Andrea Savage -- Netflix
Sounds similar to "Ordinary Joe" on NBC...
07-19-22, 01:31 PM
Re: Look Both Ways (2022) -- S: Lili Reinhart, Luke Wilson, Andrea Savage -- Netflix
Originally Posted by MLBFan24 View Post
Sounds similar to "Ordinary Joe" on NBC...
Or Sliding Doors... or Blind Chance...
