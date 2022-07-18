He Dreams of Giants -- Terry Gilliam / Lost in La Mancha follow-up documentary

Quote:

He Dreams of Giants on VOD in the US starting August 9th, 2022



Directed by Keith Fulton & Louis Pepe



Starring Adam Driver, Terry Gilliam, Jonathan Pryce



From the team behind Lost in La Mancha and The Hamster Factor, HE DREAMS OF GIANTS is the culmination of a trilogy of documentaries that have followed film director Terry Gilliam over a twenty-five-year period. Charting Gilliams final, beleaguered quest to adapt Don Quixote, this documentary is a potent study of creative obsession.





For over thirty years, Terry Gilliam has dreamed of creating a screen adaptation of Cervantes masterpiece. When he first attempted the production in 2000, Gilliam already had the reputation of being a bit of a Quixote himself: a filmmaker whose stories of visionary dreamers raging against gigantic forces mirrored his own artistic battles with the Hollywood machine. The collapse of that infamous and ill-fated production  as documented in Lost in La Mancha  only further cemented Gilliams reputation as an idealist chasing an impossible dream.



HE DREAMS OF GIANTS picks up Gilliams story seventeen years later as he finally mounts the production once again and struggles to finish it. Facing him are a host of new obstacles: budget constraints, a history of compromise and heightened expectations, all compounded by self-doubt, the toll of aging, and the nagging existential question: What is left for an artist when he completes the quest that has defined a large part of his career?