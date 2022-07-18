He Dreams of Giants -- Terry Gilliam / Lost in La Mancha follow-up documentary
He Dreams of Giants -- Terry Gilliam / Lost in La Mancha follow-up documentary
He Dreams of Giants on VOD in the US starting August 9th, 2022
Directed by Keith Fulton & Louis Pepe
Starring Adam Driver, Terry Gilliam, Jonathan Pryce
From the team behind Lost in La Mancha and The Hamster Factor, HE DREAMS OF GIANTS is the culmination of a trilogy of documentaries that have followed film director Terry Gilliam over a twenty-five-year period. Charting Gilliams final, beleaguered quest to adapt Don Quixote, this documentary is a potent study of creative obsession.
For over thirty years, Terry Gilliam has dreamed of creating a screen adaptation of Cervantes masterpiece. When he first attempted the production in 2000, Gilliam already had the reputation of being a bit of a Quixote himself: a filmmaker whose stories of visionary dreamers raging against gigantic forces mirrored his own artistic battles with the Hollywood machine. The collapse of that infamous and ill-fated production as documented in Lost in La Mancha only further cemented Gilliams reputation as an idealist chasing an impossible dream.
HE DREAMS OF GIANTS picks up Gilliams story seventeen years later as he finally mounts the production once again and struggles to finish it. Facing him are a host of new obstacles: budget constraints, a history of compromise and heightened expectations, all compounded by self-doubt, the toll of aging, and the nagging existential question: What is left for an artist when he completes the quest that has defined a large part of his career?
Re: He Dreams of Giants -- Terry Gilliam / Lost in La Mancha follow-up documentary
I guess it was a whole new production so it makes sense that there was another documentary film crew on set. I watch Lost in La Mancha and Ill probably check this out too. Oddly enough, I still havent watched The Man Who Killed Don Quixote yet.
