The Plane (2023, D: Richet) -- S: Gerard Butler, Mike Colter

Quote: THE PLANE follows commercial pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) who, after heroically landing his storm-damaged aircraft in hostile territory, must fight back against a gang of militant pirates determined to viciously ransack the plane and take its passengers and crew hostage. As the worlds authorities and media search for the disappeared aircraft, Brodie must rise to the occasion and make life-or-death decisions - including teaming up with a suspected murderer on board(played by Mike Colter, Netflixs Luke Cage, Fatale) - in order to keep his passengers and crew safe long enough for help to arrive.







Also starring Tony Goldwyn (King Richard, TVs Scandal), Daniella Pineda (Jurassic Word: Dominion, Netflixs Cowboy Bebop), Paul Ben-Victor (The Irishman), and Yoson An (Mulan, TVs Creamerie).



I got an email last week about an upcoming test screening for a new Gerard Butler movie called "The Plane"Here's the synopsis from the email:It's from the director of Assault on Precinct 13. Lionsgate is releasing it. Since it's in test screenings, I don't think we'll be seeing any trailer or footage until later this year.