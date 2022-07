The Plane (2023, D: Richet) -- S: Gerard Butler, Mike Colter

Quote: THE PLANE follows commercial pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) who, after heroically landing his storm-damaged aircraft in hostile territory, must fight back against a gang of militant pirates determined to viciously ransack the plane and take its passengers and crew hostage. As the world’s authorities and media search for the disappeared aircraft, Brodie must rise to the occasion and make life-or-death decisions - including teaming up with a suspected murderer on board(played by Mike Colter, Netflix’s Luke Cage, Fatale) - in order to keep his passengers and crew safe long enough for help to arrive.







Also starring Tony Goldwyn (King Richard, TV’s Scandal), Daniella Pineda (Jurassic Word: Dominion, Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop), Paul Ben-Victor (The Irishman), and Yoson An (Mulan, TV’s Creamerie).



