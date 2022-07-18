The Plane (2023, D: Richet) -- S: Gerard Butler, Mike Colter
The Plane (2023, D: Richet) -- S: Gerard Butler, Mike Colter
I got an email last week about an upcoming test screening for a new Gerard Butler movie called "The Plane"
Here's the synopsis from the email:
It's from the director of Assault on Precinct 13. Lionsgate is releasing it. Since it's in test screenings, I don't think we'll be seeing any trailer or footage until later this year.
THE PLANE follows commercial pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) who, after heroically landing his storm-damaged aircraft in hostile territory, must fight back against a gang of militant pirates determined to viciously ransack the plane and take its passengers and crew hostage. As the worlds authorities and media search for the disappeared aircraft, Brodie must rise to the occasion and make life-or-death decisions - including teaming up with a suspected murderer on board(played by Mike Colter, Netflixs Luke Cage, Fatale) - in order to keep his passengers and crew safe long enough for help to arrive.
Also starring Tony Goldwyn (King Richard, TVs Scandal), Daniella Pineda (Jurassic Word: Dominion, Netflixs Cowboy Bebop), Paul Ben-Victor (The Irishman), and Yoson An (Mulan, TVs Creamerie).
