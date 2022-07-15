DVD Talk Forum

Favorite Interconnected Movies

07-15-22, 09:54 PM
Favorite Interconnected Movies
So I was thinking about this after re-watching Magnolia today and was wondering what interconnected movies are your favorite? Magnolia is up there though, and would have to re-watch these, might put Traffic and Short Cuts above it.
07-15-22, 10:00 PM
Re: Favorite Interconnected Movies
Ill state the obvious right off the bat. Pulp Fiction
07-15-22, 10:14 PM
Re: Favorite Interconnected Movies
Aside from the two mentioned already, Go is another favorite of mine.
07-15-22, 10:20 PM
Re: Favorite Interconnected Movies
Going back further with Altman, Nashville is amazing and worth a watch.
