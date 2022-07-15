The River Wild - remake - S: Brody, Meester, Killam

Quote:

EXCLUSIVE: Single Parents alums Leighton Meester, Taran Killam and Adam Brody are reuniting for The River Wild—a reimagining of Uni’s 1994 adventure film of the same name, which is currently in production in Hungary. (The first image from the set of the reboot can be found below.)The original thriller directed by Curtis Hanson watched as a family was forced to combat a pair of violent criminals in the wilderness while on a whitewater rafting trip. Meryl Streep, Kevin Bacon, David Strathairn, John C. Reilly, Benjamin Bratt and Joseph Mazzello starred in the pic scripted by Denis O’Neill. The film grossed over $94M worldwide, with both Streep and Bacon landing Golden Globe noms for their performances.The new film from director Ben Ketai (StartUp) follows a brother (Killam) and sister (Meester) who love but distrust each other, as they embark on a white-water rafting trip with a small group, including the siblings’ childhood friend (Brody), who turns out to be more dangerous than he appears. Ogden Gavanski (Punisher: War Zone, Warm Bodies) is producing the reboot, penned by Ketai and Mike Nguyen Le (Patient Zero). The film will debut on non-theatrical platforms worldwide in 2023 from Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group.“We are excited to announce a thrilling new The River Wild story, with fresh characters and a story that brings the universe to new audiences and fans of the original,” said Glenn Ross, who serves as General Manager and Executive Vice President at Universal 1440 Entertainment. “The production features a talented cast, and we think movie lovers will be excited by director Ben Ketai’s modern take on the popular classic film.”