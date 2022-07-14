Baby Yoda is Gizmo? Yah, oooooook Joe Dante!
Baby Yoda is Gizmo? Yah, oooooook Joe Dante!
'Gremlins' director thinks Baby Yoda was copied from Gizmo the Mogwai(CNN)Before we all fawned over the impossibly cute Grogu/Baby Yoda in the first episode of "The Mandalorian," another big-eared, sweet-natured creature had already weaseled his way into our hearts.
Gizmo the Mogwai, the fuzzy, wide-eyed puppet, is undoubtedly the star of 1984's horror-comedy "Gremlins" and its sequel. And more than 30 years after the original film's debut, "Gremlins" director Joe Dante told the San Francisco Chronicle that he thinks Grogu, whom audiences met in 2019, was entirely based on the lovable Gizmo.
"Baby Yoda ... is completely stolen and just out-and-out copied" from the cutest character in "Gremlins," Dante told the Chronicle ahead of a screening of both "Gremlins" films. "Shamelessly, I would think."The two aliens certainly share more than a few similarities: Physically, they've both got protruding ears that are disproportionately large to their diminutive frames; they communicate in coos and gurgles and they fiercely defend the father figures in their lives. (It's not clear whether Grogu goes bananas if he's doused with water, though his predecessor Yoda lived on the swampy planet of Dagobah and only went mildly mad, so he may not share this with Gizmo.)
Re: Baby Yoda is Gizmo? Yah, oooooook Joe Dante!
Outside the fact that Grogu is a different take on Yoda who came out 4 years before Gremlins my biggest takeaway from this is that Joe Dante apparently thinks Gizmo is an alien?!
