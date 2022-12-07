Fall (2022) -- Climbing disaster movie
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 70,052
Received 1,803 Likes on 1,329 Posts
Fall (2022) -- Climbing disaster movie
For best friends Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner), life is all about conquering fears and pushing limits. But after they climb 2,000 feet to the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower, they find themselves stranded with no way down. Now Becky and Hunter's expert climbing skills will be put to the ultimate test as they desperately fight to survive the elements, a lack of supplies, and vertigo-inducing heights in this adrenaline-fueled thriller costarring Jeffrey Dean Morgan.
The two leads are relatively unknown. Jeffrey Dean Morgan has a supporting role in this.
This is not a DTV Lionsgate release. It's headed to theatres. I actually saw the teaser trailer a few weeks ago in the theatre. It looks like it could be a pretty harrowing watch.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off