Fall (2022) -- Climbing disaster movie

Fall (2022) -- Climbing disaster movie

   
Fall (2022) -- Climbing disaster movie






For best friends Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner), life is all about conquering fears and pushing limits. But after they climb 2,000 feet to the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower, they find themselves stranded with no way down. Now Becky and Hunter's expert climbing skills will be put to the ultimate test as they desperately fight to survive the elements, a lack of supplies, and vertigo-inducing heights in this adrenaline-fueled thriller costarring Jeffrey Dean Morgan.



The two leads are relatively unknown. Jeffrey Dean Morgan has a supporting role in this.

This is not a DTV Lionsgate release. It's headed to theatres. I actually saw the teaser trailer a few weeks ago in the theatre. It looks like it could be a pretty harrowing watch.
