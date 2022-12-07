Paradise Highway (2022) -- S: Juliette Binoche, Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo
Academy Award® winners Juliette Binoche and Morgan Freeman lead this riveting thriller set in the trucking industry and its seamy underbelly of human trafficking. When her brothers life is threatened, Sally (Binoche), a truck driver, reluctantly agrees to smuggle illicit cargo: a girl named Leila (Hala Finley). As Sally and Leila begin a danger-fraught journey across state lines, a dogged FBI operative (Freeman) sets out on their trail, determined to do whatever it takes to terminate a human-trafficking operation and bring Sally and Leila to safety.
Re: Paradise Highway (2022) -- S: Juliette Binoche, Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo
Binoche attempting an American southern accent?
Re: Paradise Highway (2022) -- S: Juliette Binoche, Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo
Cameron Monaghan from Shameless is also in this. Looks like he's playing Freeman's partner from the trailer.
