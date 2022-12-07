Spin Me Round (2022, D: Baena) S: Brie, Plaza, Nivola, Shannon, Heidecker, Woods
Spin Me Round (2022, D: Baena) S: Brie, Plaza, Nivola, Shannon, Heidecker, Woods
Opening in theaters and VOD August 19
Director: Jeff Baena
Starring: Alison Brie, Alessandro Nivola, Molly Shannon, Tim Heidecker, Ayden Mayeri, Zach Woods, Ben Sinclair, Fred Armisen, and Aubrey Plaza
Flown to an Italian immersion program on her company's dime, what starts as a romantic getaway devolves into chaos in this wild new comedy from director Jeff Baena (THE LITTLE HOURS).
Re: Spin Me Round (2022, D: Baena) S: Brie, Plaza, Nivola, Shannon, Heidecker, Woods
I really liked The Little Hours.
Re: Spin Me Round (2022, D: Baena) S: Brie, Plaza, Nivola, Shannon, Heidecker, Woods
Like a record?
