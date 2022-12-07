DVD Talk Forum

Spin Me Round (2022, D: Baena) S: Brie, Plaza, Nivola, Shannon, Heidecker, Woods

Movie Talk

Spin Me Round (2022, D: Baena) S: Brie, Plaza, Nivola, Shannon, Heidecker, Woods

   
Spin Me Round (2022, D: Baena) S: Brie, Plaza, Nivola, Shannon, Heidecker, Woods
Opening in theaters and VOD August 19

Director: Jeff Baena
Starring: Alison Brie, Alessandro Nivola, Molly Shannon, Tim Heidecker, Ayden Mayeri, Zach Woods, Ben Sinclair, Fred Armisen, and Aubrey Plaza

Flown to an Italian immersion program on her company's dime, what starts as a romantic getaway devolves into chaos in this wild new comedy from director Jeff Baena (THE LITTLE HOURS).
Reviews from SXSW: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/spin_me_round
Re: Spin Me Round (2022, D: Baena) S: Brie, Plaza, Nivola, Shannon, Heidecker, Woods
I really liked The Little Hours.
Re: Spin Me Round (2022, D: Baena) S: Brie, Plaza, Nivola, Shannon, Heidecker, Woods
Like a record?
