Day Shift (2022, D: Perry) S: Foxx, D. Franco, Snoop Dogg, Adkins, Howey, Good
On Netflix August 12.
Jamie Foxx stars as a hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters.
That looks like dumb fun
