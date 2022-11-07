Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022) V: Cera, Gervais, Jackson, Brooks, Yeoh, Takei, Hounsou
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022) V: Cera, Gervais, Jackson, Brooks, Yeoh, Takei, Hounsou
A hard-on-his-luck hound Hank (Michael Cera) finds himself in a town full of cats who need a hero to defend them from a ruthless villain's (Ricky Gervais) evil plot to wipe their village off the map. With help from a reluctant teacher (Samuel L. Jackson) to train him, our underdog must assume the role of town samurai and team up with the villagers to save the day. The only problem cats hate dogs! Also starring Mel Brooks, George Takei, Aasif Mandvi, Gabriel Iglesias, Djimon Hounsou, Michelle Yeoh, Kylie Kuioka, and Cathy Shim, PAWS OF FURY: THE LEGEND OF HANK pounces into theatres July 15, 2022.
